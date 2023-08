Johnson re-signed with the Ravens on Thursday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Tyler Huntley's (hamstring) status for Week 1 uncertain, Johnson's addition to the active roster indicates he beat out Anthony Brown for the Ravens' No. 3 quarterback role. Still, the Ravens are unlikely to activate three QBs for their opening game versus the Texans, so Johnson's status will likely depend on Huntley's ability to suit up or not.