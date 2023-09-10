Johnson is active and will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Tyler Huntley will serve as the emergency No. 3 quarterback, meaning he is officially inactive but is dressed and can play if Jackson and Johnson are forced out of the game. Huntley had been battling a hamstring injury, but it's unclear if that played any part in his demotion. Johnson was actually let go by Baltimore ahead of the 53-man roster deadline but was quickly re-signed.