Oliver reeled in both of his targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots.

While filling a depth role at tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, Oliver's offensive snaps shares have ranged between 32 and 50 percent through three weeks. His workload is unlikely to change so long as both Andrews and Likely are available, but Oliver was at least able to make the most of his limited time on the field Sunday by collecting his first two targets of the season. He turned one of them into a one-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, marking the first time that he's found paydirt since entering the NFL in 2019.