Oliver recorded four receptions on six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Oliver stepped into an expanded role with Isaiah Likely (ankle) sidelined, and he excelled with the opportunity. He tied for the team lead in receptions and led in receiving yards. Oliver's performance was highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown catch that came late in the fourth quarter, though he also caught a 40-yard pass from Lamar Jackson early in the third quarter. Although Oliver entered Sunday's game with only seven receptions, the Ravens have been in need of pass-catching options much of the season, so if Likely remains out Oliver could maintain his expanded role.