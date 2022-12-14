Oliver played 42 of the Ravens' 61 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers.

Oliver turned some heads when he recorded four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, but the absence of No. 2 tight end Isaiah Likely for that contest played a major role in Oliver's breakthrough performance. With both Mark Andrews and Likely available for the Ravens' subsequent two contests, Oliver has faded almost exclusively into a blocking role when he's taken the field. He's played 66 combined snaps on offense over the past two weeks and hasn't been targeted once.