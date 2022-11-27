Oliver is expected to serve as the Ravens' No. 2 tight end behind starter Mark Andrews in Sunday's game against the Jaguars with Isaiah Likely (ankle) ruled out for the contest, Ryan Mink of Baltimore's official site reports.

Baltimore also has Nick Boyle and Charlie Kolar available as options at tight end, but the former serves mainly as a special-teams contributor and blocker on offense, while the latter has yet to make his NFL debut. Oliver, meanwhile, has already held a steady role on offense all season, even on the occasions both Andrews and Likely have been available. He's played no fewer than 30 percent of the offensive snaps in any of Baltimore's 10 games to date and has drawn at least one target in each of the past six contests.