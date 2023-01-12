Oliver played 32 of the Ravens' 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals and failed to corral his lone target.

Though the Ravens played the regular-season finale without top tight end Mark Andrews -- who sat out for rest purposes -- Oliver wasn't a major beneficiary. Oliver's 43 percent snap share actually took a step back from his 60 percent mark against the Steelers one week earlier, as Isaiah Likely (88 percent, 8-103-0 receiving line on 13 targets) and Charlie Kolar (44 percent, 4-49-0 on six targets) instead took advantage of Andrews' absence. Because the Ravens value Oliver's blocking skills and ability to contribute on special teams, he's still likely to be active for Sunday's rematch with the Bengals in the wild-card round.