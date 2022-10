Oliver caught two passes for 21 yards on three targets Sunday against the Giants.

The veteran nearly reeled in his third target but officials ruled that it was not a catch. Still, Oliver was as involved as he's been all season in the passing game and his 21 yards marked a season-high. Oliver has played at least 30 percent of the snaps in each game this season but has only drawn targets in three of six outings. Baltimore hosts Cleveland in Week 7.