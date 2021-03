The Jaguars traded Oliver (foot) to the Ravens on Wednesday for a conditional draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Oliver spent the 2020 season on injured reserve with a foot injury. He'll presumably be healthy for the 2021 campaign. The 2019 third-round pick played just four games during his rookie season, generating a 3-15-0 line. He'll handle a depth role behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle (knee) in Baltimore.