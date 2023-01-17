Oliver caught 14 of 25 targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.
Oliver saw a role increase in his second year with Baltimore as he played nearly 500 snaps and recorded his first season with double-digit receptions despite the team bringing in two tight ends in the fourth round of the draft. Rookie Charlie Kolar being injured for much of the season helped Oliver carve out a bigger role, and he established himself as a useful blocker in Baltimore's run-heavy scheme. He's due to hit free agency this offseason and with Mark Andrews already in the fold along with Baltimore's investments at tight end in the draft, it's possible he will be playing elsewhere in 2023.
