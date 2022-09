Ross (foot) was placed on the Ravens' injured reserve Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Ross landed on IR after suffering an unspecified foot injury at some point during Saturday's 42-38 loss to the Dolphins. The undrafted product out of Michigan recorded two total tackles while playing 18 special-teams snaps during each of the first two weeks of the season, but he will now be forced to sit out until at least Week 7 against Cleveland.