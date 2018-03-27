Ravens' Josh Woodrum: Could compete for No. 2 job
Ravens head coach John Harbuagh suggested Woodrum could be in the mix for the No. 2 quarterback job this upcoming season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Woodrum has spent time with the Giants, Ravens and Browns since going undrafted out of Liberty University in 2016. He's yet to appear in a regular-season game, but is the only quarterback besides Joe Flacco on Baltimore's current roster. The Ravens figure to secure an upgrade, or at least some competition, prior to the start of Organized Team Activities in May. The 25-year-old did look good in limited action for Baltimore last preseason, completing 25 of 36 passes for 321 yards (8.9 per attempt) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He then spent most of the season on the practice squad while Ryan Mallett served as Flacco's backup. Mallett is an unrestricted free agent.
