Ravens' Josh Woodrum: Inked by Ravens
Woodrum was signed by the Ravens on Monday.
Quarterback Josh Woodrum was waived in a corresponding roster move. The Ravens are currently looking at multiple training camp arms to compete for a backup role while regular starter Joe Flacco is sidelined with a back injury. Woodrum, an undrafted rookie out of Liberty, has an NFL arm and size, but his accuracy and stiffness in the pocket are concerns.
