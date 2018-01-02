Ravens' Josh Woodrum: Inked to reserve/future contract
The Ravens signed Woodrum to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Woodrum impressed in the preseason, completing 69 percent of his passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while adding 42 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 16 carries. With incumbent No. 2 quarterback Ryan Mallett set to hit free agency this offseason, Woodrum has a legitimate shot to crack the Ravens' 53-man roster in 2018.
