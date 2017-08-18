Ravens' Josh Woodrum: Shines in win over Dolphins
Woodrum completed 8-of-10 passes for 110 yards and added two rushing touchdowns in Thursday's preseason win over the Dolphins.
Ryan Mallett got the start Thursday but Woodrum was the star as he led a pair of scoring drives and connected on several impressive passes. Woodrum has now completed 12 of his 14 passes for an impressive 195 yards through two games with the Ravens this preseason, bolstering his chances at making the roster in some capacity in the process. Mallett will likely see a greater share of the snaps in the third preseason game as the Ravens put on their dress rehearsal for the regular season, but Woodrum still stands to see plenty of reps in that game as well.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...