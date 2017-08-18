Woodrum completed 8-of-10 passes for 110 yards and added two rushing touchdowns in Thursday's preseason win over the Dolphins.

Ryan Mallett got the start Thursday but Woodrum was the star as he led a pair of scoring drives and connected on several impressive passes. Woodrum has now completed 12 of his 14 passes for an impressive 195 yards through two games with the Ravens this preseason, bolstering his chances at making the roster in some capacity in the process. Mallett will likely see a greater share of the snaps in the third preseason game as the Ravens put on their dress rehearsal for the regular season, but Woodrum still stands to see plenty of reps in that game as well.