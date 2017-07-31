Woodrum was signed by the Ravens on Monday.

Quarterback Josh Woodrum was waived in a corresponding roster move. The Ravens are currently looking at multiple training camp arms to compete for a backup role while regular starter Joe Flacco is sidelined with a back injury. Woodrum, an undrafted rookie out of Liberty, has an NFL arm and size, but his accuracy and stiffness in the pocket are concerns.

