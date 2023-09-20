Hill wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday and may be nursing an injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hill wasn't reported to be dealing with an injury during or after Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals, but the Ravens will release their first Week 3 injury report later Wednesday, when it'll become known why the running back was off the field. His absence Wednesday combined with the addition of Kenyan Drake to the practice squad suggests Hill is banged up. Hill took 14 touches for 53 yards this past Sunday, with Gus Edwards recording 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.