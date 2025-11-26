Ravens' Justice Hill: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (neck) did not practice Tuesday.
Hill wasn't included on Monday's report, so he apparently suffered the injury during practice. It's unclear if the injury will threaten his status for Thursday's matchup against the Bengals, though he'll likely need to return to practice in at least some capacity Wednesday.
