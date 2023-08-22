Hill had two carries for 25 yards and one catch for 13 yards in Monday's preseason game at Washington, playing the opening drive before exiting for the night.

With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards held out alongside most of Baltimore's other key players, Hill cemented himself ahead of fellow backup RBs Melvin Gordon and Keaton Mitchell. The fifth-year pro has six touches for 86 yards through two preseason games, and there's some chance his relative advantages in speed and receiving skills allow him to pressure Edwards for the No. 2 spot in an offense that's expected to throw more often than in past seasons under the guidance of new OC Todd Monken. It's possible Hill is among the players rested Saturday when the Ravens host the Bucs in their final preseason game.