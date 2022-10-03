Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill (hamstring) didn't suffer a long-term injury, but the running back will still miss some time, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hill rushed eight times for 45 yards before exiting Sunday's loss to the Bills. While the backup running back doesn't have a return timetable yet, Harbaugh said the team feels like it "dodged a bullet." In Hill's absence, Mike Davis is expected to garner an increased role behind J.K. Dobbins, who continues to work his way back to a full workload following a devastating lower-body injury. Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, the Ravens may get Gus Edwards (knee), who's eligible to be activated off the PUP list ahead of Week 5, back soon, so he could potentially help fill the hole left by Hill's absence.