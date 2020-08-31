Hill was back at practice Monday after dealing with a soft-tissue injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hill was sidelined for about a week while tending to the injury, as the specifics remained unclear. Now healthy, Hill is expected to be the featured kick returner in 2020 while being deployed in a depth role at running back.
