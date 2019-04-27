The Ravens selected Hill in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

Hill (5-foot-10, 198 pounds) doesn't project as a workhorse option in the NFL, but the Oklahoma State product has many encouraging indicators working in his favor. His 4.4 speed, 40-inch vertical, and 130-inch broad jump illustrate his top-shelf athleticism, and in his Cowboys career he ran for 3,539 yards (5.6 YPC) and 30 touchdowns in his three collegiate seasons. There are a couple other contextual details that reflect well on Hill. The first is that as a true freshman he started over Chris Carson, who has of course proven his fitness for the NFL, and the other is that Hill increased his weight from 171 pounds that freshman year to the 198-pound combine weight without losing his standout athleticism. Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Kenneth Dixon all pose obstacles in the meantime, but running backs of course get hurt and Hill is unlikely to embarrass himself if he gets an opportunity to play. His selection can't be good news for Dixon.