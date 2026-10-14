Hill turned four carries into 73 yards and caught two of four targets for five yards during the Ravens' 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Hill was responsible for each of the Ravens' two longest offensive plays of the game. He turned his first carry into 21 yards early in the first quarter before breaking away for a 47-yard scamper midway through the third, which led to an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley to Derrick Henry two plays later. Hill's 73 rushing yards were his most in a game since Week 4 against the Chiefs (76), although he's firmly entrenched as the Ravens' change-of-pace RB2 behind Henry. The Ravens will stay on the road for Week 6 against the Browns on Oct. 18.