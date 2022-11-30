Hill carried the ball once for three yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Hill operated as the Ravens' No. 3 running back with Gus Edwards active for the contest. The 25-year-old played just 14 of Baltimore's 72 offensive snaps, behind Edwards (36) and Kenyan Drake (18). With Edwards running as the clear lead back and J.K. Dobbins (knee) nearing his return from injured reserve, it stands to reason that Hill's role in the running back rotation is bound to take a major hit going forward. The veteran should remain off the fantasy radar when the Ravens host the Broncos in Week 13.