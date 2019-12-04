Ravens' Justice Hill: Carries once in win
Hill had a three-yard run during Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.
Hill had two of his busier days of the season in Weeks 11 and 12 in blowouts versus the Texans and Rams, many of his carries coming in the second half with the game in hand. Those opportunities weren't available during Sunday's slugfest and it wouldn't be a surprise if the red-hot Bills keep it close against the Ravens on Sunday. Buffalo has one of the best pass defenses in the game, but -- fortunately for Hill and Baltimore's backs -- the Bills have been more generous on the ground, surrendering 4.5 yards per carry, 21st in the league.
