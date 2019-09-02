Ravens' Justice Hill: Chance for early impact
Hill enters the season primed for a role in the Baltimore offense.
The rookie fourth-rounder is in the mix for backfield work right away in Baltimore's run-heavy system. Mark Ingram is the No.1 but Hill has a chance to make a bigger impact than Gus Edwards. Hill has speed unlike any other back on the Baltimore roster and his pass-catching ability, while not as polished as Mark Ingram's, is superior to that of Edwards', which should help him get some third-down work before long. The Ravens draw a favorable matchup against a Miami team that ranked just 24th against the run in DVOA in 2018.
