Hill enters the season primed for a role in the Baltimore offense.

The rookie fourth-rounder is in the mix for backfield work right away in Baltimore's run-heavy system. Mark Ingram is the No.1 but Hill has a chance to make a bigger impact than Gus Edwards. Hill has speed unlike any other back on the Baltimore roster and his pass-catching ability, while not as polished as Mark Ingram's, is superior to that of Edwards', which should help him get some third-down work before long. The Ravens draw a favorable matchup against a Miami team that ranked just 24th against the run in DVOA in 2018.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week