Hill is expected to serve as the top backup to Gus Edwards in Thursday's game against the Steelers after fellow running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hill, a 2019 fourth-round pick, has dressed for only six of the Ravens' 10 games this season, playing 108 of his 125 total snaps on special teams. This week's game will mark the first time this season the Ravens won't have two of their top three backs available, so Hill should be thrust into an offensive role out of necessity. Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson will most likely dominate the carries out of the backfield, but Edwards' limitations as a pass catcher could clear the way for Hill to step in as the Ravens' primary third-down back.