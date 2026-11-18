Hill turned three carries into four yards and added five catches on seven targets for 34 yards during the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Monday.

Hill also had a 14-yard carry midway through the first quarter, but the play was nullified by an offensive holding call. The veteran running back connected on a 17-yard catch with Jacoby Brissett late in the third, which set up a 36-yard field goal by Riley Patterson four plays later. Hill's five catches were a season high, and even with the Ravens' quarterback carousel over the last three weeks, the 2019 fourth-rounder has hauled in at least three passes in each of his last five outings. Losers of five straight games, the Ravens will look to turn their fortunes around in a Week 11 road tilt against the Panthers on Sunday.