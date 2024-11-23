Hill (concussion protocol) doesn't have an injury designation heading into Monday's clash against the Chargers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Hill began the week with a limited practice while in concussion protocol but was able to log a full practice Friday. He was then estimated as a full participant again in Saturday's walkthrough. As such, Hill will be able to suit up against the Chargers, and he'll likely continue to work as Baltimore's top kickoff returner as well as its change-of-pace back behind Derrick Henry.