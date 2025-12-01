Coach John Harbaugh said Hill (neck) will be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Hill was apparently injured in practice last week and was placed on injured reserve ahead of last Thursday night's game against the Bengals. He'll miss at least three more contests while on IR, but it sounds like he'll have a chance to return when eligible Week 17. Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali will continue to handle backup duties behind Derrick Henry for the next few weeks.