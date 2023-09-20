Hill, who didn't take part in practice Wednesday, is dealing with turf toe, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Hill's injury could threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts, but the running back shouldn't be ticketed for a long-term absence. If Hill sits out this weekend or is subject to a lighter workload, Gus Edwards would likely serve as the lead option out of the backfield. The Ravens also have Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake available on the practice squad and could look to elevate one or both players to provide more of a pass-catching option to complement Edwards if Hill is out of the picture Sunday.