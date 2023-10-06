Hill (foot/hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Hill missed Week 3 with turf toe before returning for a Week 4 win over the Browns and taking three carries for 33 yards. The addition of a hamstring injury doesn't seem to seriously threaten his availability for Sunday, but Hill may not get a lot of playing time even if he's active. Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon both played more than Hill this week, and rookie Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) is eligible to come off injured reserve for Sunday's game.