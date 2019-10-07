Hill had two carries for seven yards Sunday against the Steelers.

The rookie's role is bottoming out; Hill played just five offensive snaps -- a season-low -- on a day where the Ravens had 81 plays. Hill Hasn't seen more than two carries in any game since the season-opener and his primary usage is as a kick returner. Unless Hill can somehow overtake Gus Edwards for the backup role behind Mark Ingram, he'll continue to fly below the fantasy radar.