Hill had five carries for 31 yards Sunday against the Chargers.

Hill's role remains diminished with Keaton Mitchell's ascent in the offense as the veteran played just 29 percent of the snaps Sunday. He has not played more than 30 percent of the snaps since Week 9 against the Seahawks. Hill was effective on a per-carry basis against the Chargers, but there appears to be a cap on his weekly volume projection with Mitchell, Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson taking on the bulk of the backfield work. The Ravens are on a bye in Week 13 before returning to action Dec. 10 against the Rams.