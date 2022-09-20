Hill had three carries for 16 yards Sunday against the Dolphins.
Hill's 16 rushing yards paced the Ravens' running backs, which is a good snapshot of how this position group has performed through two weeks. Baltimore's running backs have combined for 29 carries for 74 yards with Hill accounting for five carries and 20 yards through two games. Hill has been the most effective on a per-carry basis, but five carries in two games is hardly an indicative sample. It appears Baltimore's run game will continue to struggle as long as J.K. Dobbins (knee) is sidelined.
More News
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Limited usage in opener•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Ready to make impact in Year 4•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Struggles in preseason win•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Three carries in preseason opener•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Making push for roster spot•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Healthy again•