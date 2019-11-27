Ravens' Justice Hill: Enjoy's season-best usage
Hill ran for 27 yards on eight carries during Monday's 45-6 win over the Rams.
Hill's eight carries set a season high, but at least some of his usage Monday can be attributed to garbage time. Half of Hill's carries came in the fourth quarter, with the Ravens boasting at least a five-score advantage. Hill gets more work than your average RB3 thanks to Baltimore's run-heavy attack, but he's still not somebody you should be looking to on Sundays. That is especially so this Sunday against the league's top defense, the 49ers, though San Francisco has been far more generous against the run than the pass this season.
