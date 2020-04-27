Ravens' Justice Hill: Facing added competition
Hill's depth chart spot is in question after the Ravens drafted J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The 2019 fourth-rounder had an invisible rookie season and the Dobbins addition does not bode well for him. At best, Hill is the No.4 running back on the depth chart behind Mark Ingram, Dobbins, and Gus Edwards. Hill will have an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster and could be a trade candidate come training camp.
