Hill carried 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Steelers. He also caught one of two targets for 10 additional yards in the 28-10 win.

Hill played second fiddle to Gus Edwards, receiving double-digit carries for the first time in his young career. He averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with an eight-yard touchdown run at the end of the second quarter. Hill received extended run with Mark Ingram (calf) inactive for the contest, but the latter should return for the team's postseason run, which should constrain the distribution of backfield touches.