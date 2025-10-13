Hill rushed the ball six times for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams. He added five receptions on six targets for 28 yards.

The Ravens ran a run-heavy offense as long as possible, giving Hill a chance to mix in on possessions to relieve Derrick Henry. Hill saw a season-high six carries as a result, but he made a more significant impact as a pass catcher. His usage could change with the anticipated return of Lamar Jackson (hamstring) after the team's bye, but Hill has at least three catches in four of six games on the campaign.