Hill rushed four times for 28 yards and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers.

Hill looked spry in limited action, but Kenyan Drake was the primary beneficiary of Gus Edwards' departure due to a hamstring injury, as Drake turned seven carries and four targets into 67 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. With J.K. Dobbins (knee) on IR, Hill could step into a larger role alongside Drake if Edwards isn't ready to return in Week 9 against the Saints.