Hill rushed three times for 48 yards in the Ravens' 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday night.

Hill got the first running back touch of the night for the Ravens and ended up with a game-high rushing yardage total thanks in large part to a 37-yard run. The 2019 fourth-round pick, who re-signed with the Ravens on a two-year deal this offseason, is likely to fill the No. 3 running back role once again this coming season unless veteran Melvin Gordon unexpectedly pushes him off the roster.