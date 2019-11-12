Ravens' Justice Hill: Generates 11 yards
Hill rushed three times for 11 yards in Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.
Hill has struggled to get onto the field behind Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, so a blowout such as this should've provided an excellent opportunity to increase his workload. However, the rookie fourth-rounder continued to manage a minimal role, as he logged 12 of a possible 47 offensive snaps (26 percent). It'll be tough to rely on Hill for fantasy purposes during Week 11's contest against the Texans, which shapes up to be a much closer matchup.
