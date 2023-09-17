Hill rushed 11 times for 41 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals.

Hill finished third on the team in rushing yards behind Gus Edwards (62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries) and Lamar Jackson (54 yards on 12 carries). All three should continue to see substantial volume on the ground in Week 3 against the Colts, and Hill's the top pass catching option out of the backfield with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) done for the season. Hill's averaging just 2.5 yards per carry this season compared to Edwards' 5.2.