Hill (neck) rushed 18 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns while catching 21 of 27 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown across 10 appearances in 2025. He also had seven kickoff returns for 188 yards.

Hill held off Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali for the top change-of-pace role behind Derrick Henry while healthy but didn't play after Week 12 due to a neck injury. Henry, Hill and Ali are all under contract for 2026 and Mitchell is set to be a restricted free agent who could be retained with a qualifying offer. Baltimore will be bringing in a new coaching staff, but Hill's role seems unlikely to change much, assuming he makes a full recovery.