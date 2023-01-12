Hill carried seven times for 34 yards in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

The seven carries more than doubled Hill's output (three) from the Ravens' previous six games combined. Hill had moved almost exclusively into a full-time special-teams role after J.K. Dobbins returned from injured reserve Week 14, but Hill as well as Kenyan Drake were able to reclaim roles on offense in the regular-season finale while Dobbins was inactive for maintenance purposes. Hill and Drake then finished the afternoon as the Ravens' lone healthy backs, as fill-in starter Gus Edwards exited early with a concussion. Even if Edwards is unable to clear the concussion protocol prior to Sunday's rematch with the Bengals in the wild-card round, neither Hill nor Drake projects to retain the roles they enjoyed Week 18 with Dobbins set to return to the lineup while reclaiming duties as the Ravens' clear lead back. Hill finished the regular season with 49 carries for 262 yards to go with 12 catches for 58 yards over his 15 appearances.