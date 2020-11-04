Hill garnered two offensive snaps, though he did not register a carry during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

Hill dealt with a September thigh injury that held him out early in the season, but since his Week 4 debut, the 22-year-old has played a nearly exclusive special-teams role. 57 of Hill's 59 total snaps have come in that department, while he's yet to garner a carry amongst Baltimore's talented RB stable. Week 8 did mark the first time in 2020 that Hill registered a snap on the offensive side, and perhaps a limited role will continue in the near future for him as Mark Ingram nurses a high-ankle injury.