Hill rushed two times for seven yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns.

Hill played just 14 of the Ravens' 54 offensive snaps Sunday, while Gus Edwards played 28 snaps and rookie Keaton Mitchell played 13 snaps in the contest. The veteran's two rushing attempts and seven yards were his lowest in both categories for the season, while Mitchell continued to show that he should earn more playing time as an explosive playmaker. Going forward, Hill could continue to cede snaps and touches to the rookie, further limiting his potential for consistent production. The 26-year-old will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Ravens host the Bengals in Week 11.