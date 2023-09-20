Hill is dealing with a toe injury that could impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Hill wasn't at practice Wednesday and now we know why. If Hill, who Fowler suggests isn't thought to be looking at a lengthy absence, is out or limited this weekend, Gus Edwards would be next up for the Ravens' carries, with some combo of practice squad members Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake also in the team's Week 3 backfield mix. Per Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun, Hill has turf toe.