Hill was listed as one of five healthy running backs for the Ravens on Thursday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Hill was a limited participant during Baltimore's voluntary workouts in May while recovering from a torn Achilles suffered late last preseason. The 24-year-old running back missed the entirety of the 2021 campaign as a result of this injury, but his status as one of the team's few available tailbacks in training camp should give him a leg up heading into this coming regular season. Hill had just 12 rushing attempts for 60 yards in 2020, and he should compete with Mike Davis, Corey Clement and rookie Tyler Badie for the team's No. 3 running back spot this preseason.