Ravens' Justice Hill: Healthy scratch Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hill (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
A thigh injury kept Hill out of the first two games this season, but he's healthy and will still sit out. Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are expected to lead the backfield while Gus Edwards rotates in.
